European stocks head for mixed open ahead of euro zone and U.S. inflation data

European stock markets were on course for a mixed open on Friday, ahead of the U.S. inflation print coming in the afternoon.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, and investors are seeking direction on the path of interest rates after recent market turmoil.

Friday will also see releases on German retail sales, U.K. gross domestic product, and a flash estimate of euro zone and French inflation.

Preliminary figures from Germany on Thursday put inflation at 7.8%, lower than the previous month but above of a consensus estimate of 7.5%.

European Central Bank policymakers have this week suggested more interest rate hikes are necessary, but may come at a slower pace. The ECB hiked by 50 basis points in March.

The Stoxx 600 index had another strong session on Thursday, closing 1% higher, with banks up 1.5% as investors continue to hope the worst of recent volatility in the sector — in Europe at least — has passed.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday, with tech stocks climbing after similar gains on Wall Street.

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher.