European stocks head for mixed open ahead of euro zone and U.S. inflation data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stock markets were on course for a mixed open on Friday, ahead of the U.S. inflation print coming in the afternoon.
The U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, and investors are seeking direction on the path of interest rates after recent market turmoil.
Friday will also see releases on German retail sales, U.K. gross domestic product, and a flash estimate of euro zone and French inflation.
Preliminary figures from Germany on Thursday put inflation at 7.8%, lower than the previous month but above of a consensus estimate of 7.5%.
European Central Bank policymakers have this week suggested more interest rate hikes are necessary, but may come at a slower pace. The ECB hiked by 50 basis points in March.
The Stoxx 600 index had another strong session on Thursday, closing 1% higher, with banks up 1.5% as investors continue to hope the worst of recent volatility in the sector — in Europe at least — has passed.
Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday, with tech stocks climbing after similar gains on Wall Street.
U.S. stock futures were slightly higher.
Goldman Sachs’ top stock picks in Europe include three with over 100% upside
Fears of contagion in the global financial system and uncertainty over interest rates have weighed on investor sentiment in recent weeks, but opportunities remain amid the market volatility, according to Goldman Sachs.
"The macro backdrop remains uncertain … That said, we see scope for alpha opportunities with returns dispersion across sectors," Goldman's analysts, led by John Sawtell, wrote in a Mar. 28 note.
Within the equities space, Goldman believes the current investment climate lends itself toward European stocks — despite an investor preference for U.S. equities.
— Zavier Ong
European markets: opening calls
Japan imposes restrictions on semiconductor equipment
Japan's trade ministry said Friday it will impose export controls on equipment used in chip manufacturing.
While it did not mention China as a target of these measures, the move falls in line with the U.S. push in October to restrict China's ability to produce high-tech chips as concerns rise that Beijing plans to use the material for military purposes.
Separately, the Netherlands has pressed ahead with export restrictions on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment following political pressure from the U.S.
Japan said in the release that the measures were taken to "fulfill its responsibility as a technological nation to contribute to international peace and stability."
Shares of Tokyo Electron fell sharply after the announcement and traded 1.8% lower, while Nikon Corp erased some of its earlier gains and traded slightly above the flatline.
— Jihye Lee
China's March official manufacturing PMI reading beats expectations
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index for March was 51.9, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
That's slightly above expectations of 51.5 by analysts polled by Reuters, but lower than 52.6 seen in February.
Most components eased from February, while output, new orders and exports remained in expansion territory, government data showed.
Non-manufacturing PMI meanwhile was 58.2, higher than February's reading of 56.3 alongside notable rises in activity in the construction sector.
— Jihye Lee
The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation measure is due Friday
The February reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.
Economists predict the core PCE gained 0.4% monthly, and that it added 4.7% from 12 months earlier, according to Dow Jones.
Though the consumer price index is the metric that comes to mind when most people think of inflation, the PCE is the central bank's preferred gauge for prices. St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard points to three key reasons why: First, the expenditure weights in the PCE adjust as consumers substitute some of their goods and services. Second, the PCE has more comprehensive coverage of goods and services, compared to the CPI. Finally, historical PCE data can be revised, he said.
-Darla Mercado
Biden calls for range of banking reforms following SVB, Signature Bank failures
President Joe Biden urged federal regulators Thursday to take up a set of reforms to safeguard the banking system, following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
The administration wants regulators to take a range of steps to reinstate safeguards for banks with assets between $100 billion and $250 billion and "strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again," the White House said in a fact sheet Thursday.
All of the reforms can be accomplished under existing law, Biden said.
— Tanaya Macheel