Why some college professors are adopting ChatGPT AI as quickly as students

It's no longer news that one of the first professional sectors threatened by the rapid adoption of ChatGPT and generative AI is education – universities and colleges around the country convened emergency meetings to discuss what to do about the risk of students using AI to cheat on their work. There's another side to that evolving AI story. Recent research from professors at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, New York University and Princeton suggests that educators should be just as worried about their own jobs. In an analysis of professions "most exposed" to the latest advances in large language models like ChatGPT, eight of the top 10 are teaching positions. "When we ran our analysis, I was surprised to find that educational occupations come out close to the top in many cases," said Robert Seamans, co-author of the new research study and professor at NYU. Post-secondary teachers in English language and literature, foreign language, and history topped the list among educators.

Jobs most 'exposed' to generative AI Rank Profession 1 Telemarketers 2 English Language and Literature Teachers, Postsecondary 3 Foreign Language and Literature Teachers, Postsecondary 4 History Teachers, Postsecondary 5 Law Teachers, Postsecondary 6 Philosophy and Religion Teachers, Postsecondary 7 Sociology Teachers, Postsecondary 8 Political Science Teachers, Postsecondary 9 Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Teachers, Postsecondary 10 Sociologists

Source: "How will Language Modelers like ChatGPT Affect Occupations and Industries?" Authors: Ed Felten (Princeton), Manav Raj (University of Pennsylvania), Robert Seamans (New York University)

While evidence has been growing in recent years that work within highly skilled professions — for example, lawyers — may be influenced by AI, typically the jobs expected to be most affected by technology are routine or rote jobs, while highly-skilled labor is considered more protected. But this study finds the opposite to be the case. "Highly-skilled jobs may be more affected than others," said Manav Raj, co-author and professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. But affected jobs – or as the study officially describes it, jobs most "exposed to AI" – does not necessarily mean the human positions will be replaced. "ChatGPT can be used to help professors generate syllabi or to recommend readings that are relevant to a given topic," said Raj, who is not currently concerned about the fear of replacement. It can also design educational slides and in-class exercises. And for topics that are very dense, "ChatGPT can even help educators translate some of those lessons or takeaways in simpler language," he said.

