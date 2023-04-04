Ukraine war live updates: Finland set to formally join NATO; Russian blogger bombing suspect has been 'framed,' husband says

Finland is set to formally become a member of the NATO defense alliance on Tuesday, ending years of "military non-alignment."

Finland's historic decision to apply to NATO — prompted by its neighbor Russia's war against Ukraine — is one of the biggest geopolitical changes in Europe to come about as a direct consequence of the war.

On Tuesday, the country's President Sauli Niinisto will travel to the NATO headquarters in Brussels for the accession.

Turkey, the last holdout on Helsinki's accession to the military coalition, gave its approval on Finland's membership bid on March 30. Sweden's membership bid, made at the same time as Finland's, is still awaiting approval.