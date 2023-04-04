LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Finland set to formally join NATO; Russian blogger bombing suspect has been 'framed,' husband says
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Finland is set to formally become a member of the NATO defense alliance on Tuesday, ending years of "military non-alignment."
Finland's historic decision to apply to NATO — prompted by its neighbor Russia's war against Ukraine — is one of the biggest geopolitical changes in Europe to come about as a direct consequence of the war.
On Tuesday, the country's President Sauli Niinisto will travel to the NATO headquarters in Brussels for the accession.
Turkey, the last holdout on Helsinki's accession to the military coalition, gave its approval on Finland's membership bid on March 30. Sweden's membership bid, made at the same time as Finland's, is still awaiting approval.
In other news, the husband of a woman Russian authorities have accused of assassinating pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky said Monday that he believes his wife has been "framed" and didn't understand what the bust was before she gave it to Tatarsky in a cafe in St. Petersburg, where it exploded.
Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Tatarsky with the Order of Courage "for courage and bravery in doing his professional duty" as a "war correspondent."
'My wife was framed': Husband of detained woman held on suspicion of blogger bomb says
The husband of a woman Russian authorities have accused of assassinating pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky said Monday he believes his wife has been framed.
Russian investigators detained Daria Trepova on Monday, accusing her of carrying a hollow bust containing a bomb into a cafe in St. Petersburg where she presented it to Tatarsky before it exploded, killing the prominent pro-Kremlin figure and injuring at least 30 others.
Trepova's husband Dmitry Rylov said Monday he believes his wife was being framed and "did not completely understand the purpose" of the bust that she had presented to Tatarsky.
"I think my wife was framed," he told STV News according to an NBC translation. "I'm pretty sure she would never have been able to do something like that by her own will. Yes, Daria and I really do not support the war in Ukraine, but we believe that such actions are unacceptable. I am absolutely sure that she would never have agreed to such a thing if she had known."
Russia released a video of Trepova on Monday, possibly recorded under duress, in which she admitted taking the statuette into the cafe, but refused to say who gave it to her to do so.
"[Daria] believed that [the bust] was needed for something else," Rylov said amid suggestions she may have thought it was intended as a listening device. some secretive things that would remain unnoticed, perhaps always," he added.
Tatarsky's death has caused a stir among pro-war commentators in Russia, although analysts at the Institute for the Study of War noted there hadn't been a uniform response both to the death and the authorities' response.
— Holly Ellyatt
Finland to officially join NATO on April 4
Finland will formally become a member of the NATO defense alliance on Tuesday, the Finnish president's office said in a Monday statement.
President Sauli Niinisto will travel to the NATO headquarters in Brussels on the occasion.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed the timeline of Finland's official accession, in comments reported by Reuters. Turkey, the last holdout on Helsinki's adhesion to the military coalition, gave its approval on Finland's membership bid on March 30.
Sweden, which applied for NATO membership at the same time as Finland, still pends approvals.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Zelenskyy meets with a delegation of GOP lawmakers in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his official Telegram channel that he met with House Republican lawmakers in Kyiv.
"Bicameral and bipartisan support from the United States, president Biden, and the entire American people has played a critical role in our country's ability to stand up to Russia in the war for our freedom and democratic values," Zelenskyy wrote, according to an NBC News translation.
The delegation was led by the Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, who is also the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
"I hope that the high level of support and interaction between our states will be maintained. This is the key to joint victory over the Russian aggressor," Zelenskyy added.
— Amanda Macias
White House says Russian charges of espionage against WSJ reporter are 'ridiculous'
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Biden administration is "working as diligently as we can" to secure the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
Gershkovich was arrested last week by Russian authorities on espionage allegations.
"We have been pushing hard since the moment we found out," Kirby said, adding that the Russian charges are "ridiculous."
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said the U.S. State Department is seeking immediate consular access to Gershkovich.
— Amanda Macias
Suspect in pro-war blogger's death seen in video released by Russian authorities
Russia's Interior Ministry released a video Monday in which a suspect in the death of pro-war Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky is seen admitting that she brought a figurine to the cafe in St. Petersburg that later exploded, killing Tatarsky.
The video, which could have been recorded under duress, shows Daria Trepova responding to questions during her detention.
"I carried a figurine in there, which exploded," she said, according to comments reported by Russian state news agency Tass.
When asked why she was held, Trepova said: "Detained, I would say, for being at the scene of the murder of Vladlen Tatarsky."
When asked about who gave her the statuette, she refused to answer, Tass noted, saying: "May I tell you about it later?"
Earlier on Monday, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the killing was a "terrorist act" that had been planned by Ukraine's intelligence services, and that it involved "agents" linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, without providing evidence.
— Holly Ellyatt