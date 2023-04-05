Ukraine war live updates: A bittersweet moment for Ukraine after Finland joins NATO; Russia and its ally Belarus set for talks

Ukraine heartily congratulated Finland on its accession to NATO on Tuesday, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying Helsinki now has a "reliable guarantee of safety – a collective guarantee."

But it was likely a bittersweet moment for Kyiv as Finland's flag was hoisted at NATO's headquarters in Brussels yesterday, officially marking its entry as the 31st member of the Western military alliance.

Ukraine yearns for NATO membership, having long aspired to join the alliance and to benefit from the collective defense that membership demands of — and confers on — its members. It knows that its own journey toward that "guarantee of safety" faces far more barriers to entry, however.

Russia warned yesterday that it would take "countermeasures" to protect its own security. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart, with a deepening of defense cooperation and strategy likely top of the agenda.