European markets open mixed over global economic uncertainty
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets opened mixed Thursday as investors continue to weigh up an uncertain global economic outlook.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% at the start of trading, with sectors a mixture of gains and losses. Mining stocks saw a 1.1% uptick, while telecom plunged into negative territory and were down 0.9%.
European markets
U.S. data suggesting the economy is slowing is dominating investor sentiment, with markets now pricing in a 59% chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady in May, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
U.S. private payrolls rose by 145,000 in March, which showed job growth had slowed significantly more than anticipated. The ISM Purchasing Managers' Index showed a monthly decline, while another U.S. labor report on Wednesday showed job openings dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years.
Investors are now looking ahead to non-farm payrolls data on Friday.
Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Thursday as Wall Street digested the latest ADP private payrolls report, which showed slowing job growth in March, while U.S. stock futures were near flat Wednesday night as investors also considered what the latest data would mean for the economy.
UK house prices unexpectedly rose in March, Halifax says
House prices in the U.K. rose for a third month in a row in March, according to Halifax data, despite economists anticipating a drop.
Average prices grew by 0.8% in March from the previous month. Reuters economists had forecast a 0.3% dip.
The average British house cost £287,880 ($359,454) in March, up from £285,660 in February, with growth in all geographical regions.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
Shell anticipates stronger LNG volumes and oil product performance for first quarter
Shell anticipates higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) output in the first quarter and stable earnings from its trading, the oil giant said in an update note.
Full results are due on May 4.
Shares of Shell were up 1.9% around 8.20 a.m. London time.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set for a mixed open, with the U.K.'s FTSE set to open 15 points higher at 7,663, and Germany's DAX up four points to 15,505, according to IG data, while France's CAC index will be up just one point to 7,311.
Italy's FTSE is set to buck the trend and drop 22 points to 26,355.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
CNBC Pro: UBS names 6 'high-quality' global dividend stocks with more than 5% yield
UBS has named several high-quality dividend-paying stocks with solid earnings that are unlikely to cut their dividends.
The stock picks include companies from different regions and sectors, which were selected using quantitative models and further scrutinized by UBS sector analysts.
CNBC Pro subscribers can see the stock picks here.
— Ganesh Rao
Gold reaches highest level since October 2020 as recession risks rise
Gold prices remained above $2,000 for a third straight day as investors see increasing risks of a recession, especially with U.S. job growth slowing.
The yellow metal traded at $2,011.54 per ounce on Thursday, after having breached the $2,000 mark on Tuesday to reach its highest level since October 2020.
— Lim Hui Jie
CNBC Pro: The banking panic has created this pocket of opportunity with yields nearing 8%, according to analysts
Recent banking turmoil in the U.S. and Europe has been a source of panic, but analysts are pointing to a pocket of opportunity.
Investors can enjoy high yields in this type of investment, some are at highs and hovering at nearly 8%.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan