European markets open mixed over global economic uncertainty

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% at the start of trading, with sectors a mixture of gains and losses. Mining stocks saw a 1.1% uptick, while telecom plunged into negative territory and were down 0.9%.

European markets opened mixed Thursday as investors continue to weigh up an uncertain global economic outlook.

U.S. data suggesting the economy is slowing is dominating investor sentiment, with markets now pricing in a 59% chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady in May, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

U.S. private payrolls rose by 145,000 in March, which showed job growth had slowed significantly more than anticipated. The ISM Purchasing Managers' Index showed a monthly decline, while another U.S. labor report on Wednesday showed job openings dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years.

Investors are now looking ahead to non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Thursday as Wall Street digested the latest ADP private payrolls report, which showed slowing job growth in March, while U.S. stock futures were near flat Wednesday night as investors also considered what the latest data would mean for the economy.