European markets set to open mixed ahead of key U.S. inflation data

European markets are set to open mixed Wednesday as investors await key inflation data from the U.S. set for release later in the day.

That data will likely determine the U.S. Federal Reserve's path in its tightening cycle.

The U.S. consumer price index is expected to show core inflation rose 0.4% in March from February, and 5.6% from the previous year, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Investors will also be digesting the International Monetary Fund's latest global growth report, released Tuesday, which included its weakest medium-term growth forecast for more than 30 years.

"We are concerned about what we have seen in the banking sector, particularly in the U.S. but maybe also in other countries, might do to growth in 2023," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche in Washington, D.C.

European markets closed 0.6% higher Monday after gaining momentum following the long Easter weekend.

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading Tuesday, while markets in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Wednesday as investors turned their focus to March's highly anticipated inflation report.