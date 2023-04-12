Relativity goes ‘all in’ on larger reusable rocket, shifting 3D-printing approach after first launch

Relativity Space is shifting its strategy in an attempt to accelerate work on the reusable rocket it's developing, the company announced on Wednesday. Chief among the changes: adjusting its manufacturing approach to blend its 3D-printing-first approach with traditional metal-bending techniques.

The company is going "all in" on developing its larger Terran R rocket, CEO Tim Ellis told CNBC, effectively shelving its Terran 1 vehicle after one launch.

"We're putting all energy and resources on getting Terran R to market as quickly as possible and then getting to a higher rate of reuse for scaling the launch volumes," Ellis said.

Last month, the debut flight of Relativity's 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket launched from Florida – but failed to reach orbit after an issue about three minutes into the mission. While Ellis hailed the inaugural launch as a success that passed a number of milestones, he noted that it meant Relativity "had some decisions to make" about whether to continue building and launching Terran 1 rockets.

The company is currently talking to NASA about an upcoming mission that it no longer expects to fly on Terran 1. It's already moved other customers over to Terran R.

Although Relativity expects it will be another three years until Terran R debuts, with a target goal of 2026, the company has so far won launch deals from seven customers worth over $1.6 billion for future flights on the rocket.

"We have won 100% of the commercial contracts we've gone after to date against other competitors," Ellis emphasized.