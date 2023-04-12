Warren Buffett says Norfolk Southern handled train derailment 'terribly'

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Norfolk Southern botched the response to its East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment in February, an accident that spilled toxic chemicals into the environment.

"I think they've handled it terribly," the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO said Wednesday in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick from Tokyo on "Squawk Box."

Buffett, whose BNSF Railway competes with Norfolk Southern, said Norfolk was "tone deaf" for its handling of the Feb. 3 derailment in Ohio.

"I don't think they're necessarily bad people for sure, but their response should not have been the same way," Buffett said. He noted that BNSF had a derailment in March that spilled diesel fuel on tribal land in Washington.