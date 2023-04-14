European markets set to open higher as traders digest U.S. data

European markets are expected to open higher Friday as traders continue to digest U.S. data. Cooling inflation raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause its aggressive rate-hiking cycle.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed higher Thursday in a fourth consecutive uptick after the long Easter weekend.

The March producer price index, a measure of prices paid by companies and often a good indicator of U.S. consumer inflation, declined by 0.5% from the previous month.

Investors are also looking ahead to the start of U.S. earnings season, with JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi publishing results before U.S. stock markets open later in the day.

U.S. stock futures were down slightly following the flurry of data and ahead of earnings reports, while Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Friday.