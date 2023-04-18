Some electric vehicles from BMW, Nissan, Hyundai and Volkswagen will no longer get federal tax credits

An electric vehicle is charged in Monterey Park, California, on April 12, 2023. - US President Joe Biden's administration unveiled new proposed auto emissions rules, aiming to accelerate the electric vehicle transition with a target of two-thirds of the new US car market by 2032.

Fewer electric vehicles now qualify for federal tax credits after the Biden administration this week unveiled stricter rules for battery sources that will prioritize domestically manufactured models.

The new list published by the Treasury Department includes 16 U.S. manufactured models from Ford , General Motors , Tesla and Stellantis . Ten of the models on the new list will qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit, with the rest qualify for half that amount. Vehicles losing credits include those from BMW, Hyundai, Nissan, Rivian , Volkswagen and Volvo Cars. Some vehicles from those brands may still qualify for the credits if they are assembled in the U.S. and if certain components are sourced domestically, however.

The new rules apply to vehicles delivered to consumers starting Tuesday.

Tax incentives for EVs are designed to lower the costs for consumers, who have cited the high cost as a main barrier to going electric. The average new EV in the U.S. costs about $58,600, or almost $10,000 more than the average new vehicle.

The new incentives are part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the landmark climate law that President Joe Biden signed in August. The bill set various manufacturing requirements for new all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to qualify for the $7,500 tax credit. The law also established limits on sales prices and excluded consumers who earn more than $150,000 a year and couples who earn more than $300,000.

Biden officials hope the updated list will incentivize automakers to move their supply chains out of China and to the U.S. while promoting climate-friendly EVs. China currently makes most EV batteries worldwide.

Under the new rules, electric and plug-in-hybrid vehicles can receive the full tax credit only if the vehicles are made in North America and the batteries and critical minerals are from the U.S. or a country with which the U.S. has a free-trade agreement.