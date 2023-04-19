LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set for mixed open as Fed speakers give different signals on rate hikes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open on Wednesday after speakers from the U.S. Federal Reserve gave differing signals on the future of rate hikes and Wall Street's earnings season continued.
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday he envisioned the central bank approving one more interest rate increase of 25 basis points, before pausing to see how policy tightening is impacting the economy. This would take the U.S. Federal Funds rate to 5-5.25%.
In contrast, a Reuters exclusive revealed that St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard favoured raising interest rates by an additional 50 basis points beyond the expected 25 points hike in May, bringing interest rates to between 5.50% and 5.75%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 futures point at a higher open for the market, standing at 7,376 compared to the index's last close at 7,360.
Meanwhile, Japanese markets look like they could go either way based off futures data. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,670, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,650 against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,658.83.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also point to a lower open for the Hang Seng, standing at 20,587 compared to the index's last close of 20,650.
Overnight in the US, all three indices traded close to the flatline, with the S&P 500 up 0.09%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.03%, and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.04%.
— CNBC's Samatha Subin and Sarah Min contributed to this report
CNBC Pro: Bank of America is doubling down on this semiconductor stock — and gives it 50% upside
Semiconductor stocks are on a roll this year after a difficult 2022.
The iShares Semiconductor ETF, which tracks the sector, is up about 22% in the year to date — nearly three times the return of the S&P 500 this year.
Nvidia has undoubtedly been one of the sector's biggest winners this year, but Bank of America is doubling down on a lesser-known chip stock.
Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Zavier Ong
CNBC Pro: These 6 global stocks are 'Buffett-style' picks, according to Credit Suisse
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raised its stakes in five Japan stocks — a good sign for investors in Japan, according to Credit Suisse.
In light of those developments, Credit Suisse analysts said in a note that they've screened for stocks in Japan that are "Buffett-style picks" — that is, they have characteristics typical of Buffett's holdings.
Here are six of them.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
Chipotle, Lockheed Martin, Nvidia among stocks notching 52-week highs
Twenty-four stocks in the S&P 500 hit highs in Tuesday's trading session not seen in at least a year:
- Omnicom Group trading at all-time high levels back through its history to 1984
- Booking Holdings trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in Apr, 1999
- Chipotle trading at levels not seen since November 2021
- McDonald's trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in 1965
- GE Healthcare Technologies trading at all-time highs back to its spinoff from GE in Dec, 2022
- General Electric trading at levels not seen since January 2018
- Lockheed Martin trading at all-time high levels back to their merger of Martin Marietta and Lockheed in 1995
- Nvidia trading at levels not seen since March 2022
Office space company WeWork, meanwhile, was trading at all-time lows back to its SPAC merger in October 2021. Commerce Bancshares and renewable energy company Enviva, also outside of the S&P 500, hit lows not seen since November 2020 and March 2020, respectively.
Software giants Oracle, Salesforce and Nvidia were among the stocks notching new highs, with Oracle trading at levels not seen since December 2021 and Salesforce and Nvidia trading at levels not seen since April and March 2022, respectively. Shares of Nvidia were up 2.9% midday after HSBC double-upgraded the chip maker's stock to buy from reduce.
— Pia Singh, Chris Hayes
Chip stocks rise after HSBC double-upgrades Nvidia
Some chip stocks rose Tuesday, after HSBC double-upgraded Nvidia shares to buy from reduce.
The firm said that "Nvidia's incredible AI pricing power (is) not fully priced in," and that artificial intelligence will provide a significant boost to chip prices. The move lifted shares about 3%.
Other semiconductor companies saw their shares rise after the optimistic upgrade. ON Semiconductor Corp and Advanced Micro Devices were up 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively. Shares of Applied Materials also gained 0.45%.
— Hakyung Kim
Healthcare, pharmaceutical stocks weigh on Dow
A slew of healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks declined Tuesday, dragging down the Dow Jones Industrial Average 113 points as of 10:06 a.m. EST.
Johnson & Johnson led the declines, falling 2% despite topping earnings expectations for the recent quarter on the top and bottom lines.
The pharmaceutical company reported a $68 million, or loss of 3 cents per share due to charges related settling its talc claims. J&J was the second worst performer in the 30-stock-index.
UnitedHealth was also among the worst Dow performers, falling 1%. Walgreens Boots Alliance and Amgen fell a little under 1% each.
— Samantha Subin
Some earnings winners turn negative
Some stocks that initially gained in the premarket on the back of better-than-expected earnings results turned negative in early morning trading.
That included Bank of America shares, last trading down 0.1% Johnson & Johnson lost 2.4% even after the drug maker topped earnings expectations and lifted its full-year guidance.
— Samantha Subin