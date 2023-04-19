LIVE UPDATES
European markets set for flat open as investors digest comments by Fed officials
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a flat open Wednesday as earnings season continues and investors digest mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the trajectory of interest rate hikes.
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC that he sees one more rate hike of 25 basis points, before pausing to see its impact on the economy. That would take the U.S. Federal Funds rate to 5% to 5.25%.
Bostic's words come as St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Reuters that he favors a higher terminal rate of between 5.50% and 5.75%.
U.S. stock futures ticked downward Tuesday night as traders weighed the latest round of earnings. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight.
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a flat open Wednesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points higher at 7,910, Germany's DAX 11 points higher at 15,877, France's CAC down 1 point at 7,532 and Italy's FTSE MIB 24 points higher at 27,357, according to data from IG.
Earnings come from Saipem and L'Oreal. Data releases include U.K. inflation figures for March and final euro zone inflation data for March.
— Holly Ellyatt