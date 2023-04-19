European markets set for flat open as investors digest comments by Fed officials

European markets are heading for a flat open Wednesday as earnings season continues and investors digest mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the trajectory of interest rate hikes.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC that he sees one more rate hike of 25 basis points, before pausing to see its impact on the economy. That would take the U.S. Federal Funds rate to 5% to 5.25%.

Bostic's words come as St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Reuters that he favors a higher terminal rate of between 5.50% and 5.75%.

U.S. stock futures ticked downward Tuesday night as traders weighed the latest round of earnings. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight.