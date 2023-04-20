Asia markets to open mixed as investors weigh more Wall Street earnings

Asia-Pacific markets are largely lower on Thursday as investors on Wall Street digest more earnings reports from names like Netflix, IBM and Morgan Stanley.

While many of the companies reporting topped analysts' low-bar estimates, a lack of forecasts from the major companies also left investors on edge.

Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.5% in early trade, and the Topix also shed 0.54% as Japan's trade deficit hit a record high of 21.7 trillion yen ($161.14 billion) for its full year ending March.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day marginally higher, while South Korea's Kospi slid 0.48% and the Kosdaq dipped 0.7%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index looks set for a positive open, with Hang Seng futures trading at 20,402, higher than the index's last close of 20,367.76.