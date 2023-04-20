Disney tells its lobbyists to step up fight against DeSantis and his allies in Florida

Stickers and apparel promoting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sit on a table before a book tour event at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 19, 2023 in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Disney is preparing to take its fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his GOP allies in the state legislature to the next level, according to people familiar with the matter.

With just weeks until Florida's legislative session ends, Disney is pushing lobbyists to step up their efforts to influence the Republican-controlled state legislature and to target land use related bills that could hurt the company, among other measures, said the people, who declined to be named in order to speak freely about the issues.

A spokesman for Disney declined to comment on the lobbying effort.

The battle between the entertainment giant and DeSantis started last year after Disney opposed the Florida bill that critics named "Don't Say Gay," which forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools for kindergarten through third grade.

Then, before DeSantis could strip the district where Disney is based of its self-governing status and replace the board that oversaw the area, a Disney-allied panel signed a long-lasting development agreement that drastically limits the governor's control. DeSantis has said that state legislators are drafting legislation to nullify that agreement.

Republican officials and business leaders have increasingly criticized DeSantis' salvos against the company. Former President Donald Trump and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie — two of Florida governor's potential 2024 rivals — and even former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein have all pushed back on DeSantis for his battle with the company.

Since DeSantis suggested Monday that he wanted to develop land near Disney World, potentially by building a prison, Disney announced that "affordable and attainable housing" around the park is set to open in 2026.

Republican Florida state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia warned Disney not to fight back, as he stood next to DeSantis at a news conference Monday.

"I have a couple words for Disney. You are not going to win this fight. This governor will," Ingoglia said. "One word of advice for Disney going forward: let it go. Just let it go."

At the same event, DeSantis vowed to nullify an agreement that would allow the Orlando amusement park to circumvent a special governing district board filled with DeSantis appointees.