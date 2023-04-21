Supreme Court says abortion pill mifepristone will remain broadly available during legal battle

Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, April 15, 2023.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the abortion pill mifepristone to remain broadly available as litigation plays out in a lower court.

The high court's decision came in response to an emergency request by the Justice Department to block lower court rulings that would severely limit access to the medication even in some states where abortion remains legal.

The case will now be heard in the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeals court has scheduled oral arguments for Wednesday, May 17 at 1 pm CT.

Mifepristone has become the central flashpoint in the legal battle over abortion since the Supreme Court last summer overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed abortion as a constitutional right nationwide.

Mifepristone, used in combination with another drug called misoprostol, is the most common method to terminate a pregnancy in the U.S., accounting for about half of all abortions.

President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court's decision keeps mifepristone available to women and FDA approved to terminate early pregnancies. Biden said his administration will fight to protect access to mifepristone in the ongoing legal battle in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

"I continue to stand by FDA's evidence-based approval of mifepristone, and my Administration will continue to defend FDA's independent, expert authority to review, approve, and regulate a wide range of prescription drugs," Biden said.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, both conservatives, opposed the Supreme Court's majority decision to grant the emergency request from the Justice Department and Danco Laboratories, the distributor of the brand name version of the drug, Mifeprex.

The Justice Department and Danco, in their emergency requests, told the Supreme Court that the restrictions imposed by the lower courts would effectively take mifepristone off the market for months as the FDA adjusted the medication's labelling to comply with the orders. This would deny women access to an FDA-approved drug that is a safe alternative to surgical abortions, they argued.

Alito rejected that argument in his dissent. The justice said the FDA could simply use its enforcement discretion as the litigation played out and allow Danco to continue distributing mifepristone.

The Supreme Court's majority decision to maintain the status quo means mifepristone remains available by mail delivery, and women can obtain the prescription without having to visit a doctor in person.

However, in the dozen states that effectively banned abortion over the past year, the drug will remain largely unavailable. Other states also have restrictions in places that are much tighter than than FDA regulations.