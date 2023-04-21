Here are the top 3 reasons to fire a financial advisor, say experts

In this article MORN Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Edwin Tan | E+ | Getty Images

1. The advisor doesn't care about your goals

Most investors who fired their advisor cite poor quality of financial advice and services or poor quality of relationship as primary drivers of their breakup, according to Morningstar. Indeed, 53% of individuals said these reasons accounted for their decision. In other words, it's largely not lackluster financial returns that people care about, said Danielle Labotka, a behavioral scientist at Morningstar and a co-author of the report.

watch now

Instead, issues might arise if an advisor doesn't devote enough time to understanding who their client is as a person or their personal financial needs and goals. Ultimately, a client's money — whether retirement savings or otherwise — is earmarked to help investors live their best possible lives. "You want to work with advisor doing some digging around those goals," Labotka said. "You might not have thought about that much as an investor. What are my deep goals here?"

2. The advisor charges a lot for what they do

Of course, some investors may not expect (or want) that level of service. They may be on the hunt for maximized investment returns without much regard for broad financial planning that accounts for cash flow, taxes, estate and long-term planning, for example. But cost is important to consider no matter the service involved. Cost is the No. 3 most frequently cited motivator for firing an advisor, behind lackluster quality of advice and relationship, Morningstar found. "If they're charging 1% [a year] and all they're doing is portfolio management, that should raise some red flags," Hauptman said.

The way I like to frame it is, look at costs and quality. Micah Hauptman director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America

Advisory fees are often (though not always) expressed as an annual percentage of a client's assets. A 1% fee on $100,000 equates to $1,000 a year, for example. Here's the somewhat difficult thing: fees are subjective. While a 1% annual fee is generally high for investment management services, you may feel the advisor's effort is worth it. The same logic applies across the range of advice services. "The way I like to frame it is, look at costs and quality," Hauptman said. Clients should figure out what their annual fees are in dollar terms (not percentages) and decide if it's worth it to them. Or, they can ask the advisor what their dollar fees are — and it's a red flag if they're hesitant to answer, Hauptman said.

3. The advisor is a lousy communicator

Let's face it, finance can be confusing — and it's part of an advisor's job to explain concepts and strategies simply to their clients, according to Labotka. "If everybody knew it all, we wouldn't need financial advisors," she said. "Ensuring you have someone who will have those conversations with you — who'll take the time to walk through the changes they want to make to your [financial] plan and why is an important source of value," Labotka added.