As Disney, Meta announce layoffs, here are the first money moves to make if you lose your job

In this article UAL

AAL

TSLA

NFLX

SHOP-CA

LYFT Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Okrasyuk | Istock | Getty Images

1. File for jobless benefits and other aid

2. Weigh health insurance options

Job losses often also mean losing your health insurance. "As overwhelming as it may be, it's important to look for coverage quickly" after a layoff, said Caitlin Donovan, a spokesperson for the National Patient Advocate Foundation, a nonprofit that helps individuals access and pay for health care. Your first step should be to speak with someone in your company's human resources department to understand when your coverage technically ends.

As overwhelming as it may be, it's important to look for coverage quickly. Caitlin Donovan spokesperson for the National Patient Advocate Foundation

"There's no blanket rule here: For some, coverage may end immediately; for others, it may go until the end of the month," Donovan said. "Either way, you should immediately start planning to transition to a new plan." Navigating the health insurance landscape on your own can be stressful and confusing. There are resources you can turn to for help. If you have a diagnosed condition, including cancer, lupus or diabetes, you may be able to get support deciding on and enrolling in a plan with the National Patient Advocate Foundation, Donovan said. You can also consult with a local health-care "navigator." Generally, newly laid off and uninsured people will have three routes to health coverage from which to pick: COBRA, the Affordable Care Act subsidized marketplace or a public plan such as Medicaid or Medicare.

watch now

COBRA gives those who have left a company the option of staying on their former employer's insurance plan, although it's typically very expensive. That's because people have to pay not only the part of their premium they were responsible for while working, but the portion their former employer had covered, as well. Medicaid typically involves no or low monthly premiums, and marketplace plans can come with generous subsidies.

3. Protect your retirement savings

Many people save for their retirement through their job. If you had access to a 401(k) plan at your former employer, you'll need to decide what to do with that account. You may not want to do anything, said Rita Assaf, vice president of retirement leadership at Fidelity. Most employers allow you to keep your plan with them after you leave, Assaf said. (However, if you have less than $5,000 in the account, the money may be sent to an individual retirement account for you, she added.) However, you won't be able to continue contributing to a plan at a former employer. And you may be limited in how much you can take as a loan or withdraw from the account.