Teens may face a slower summer job market. Here's where they're most likely to get hired

As the pace of hiring declines, teens in the market for summer jobs may also face a slightly slower market this year.

However, those who want to work should be able to find opportunities, according to a new report.

Teens are poised to see a gain of 1.1 million jobs this year, the lowest level since 2011, predicts Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement and business and executive coaching firm. That is down slightly from last year, when employers added more than 1.2 million teen jobs in May, June and July, according to the firm.

Like candidates in the broader job market, teens may also be reluctant to take available jobs, Challenger's report suggests.