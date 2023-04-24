Ukraine war live updates: Russia launches drive to recruit fighters; Kremlin spokesman's son says he joined Wagner mercenaries

Russia's Ministry of Defense launched a major new drive for volunteer recruits with an advertising campaign telling potential recruits, "you're a real man. Be one."

The U.K.'s defense ministry noted Sunday that "a pervasive campaign" has seen advertising appear on Russian social media sites, billboards and on TV.

"The new adverts appeal to potential recruits' masculine pride, appealing for 'real men', as well as highlighting the financial benefits of joining up." The ministry said it was highly unlikely that the campaign will attract the Russian defense ministry's reported target of 400,000 volunteers.

In other news, the son of the Kremlin's prominent spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed in a newspaper interview that he served with the Wagner Group of mercenary fighters in Ukraine.