Ukraine war live updates: UN chief warns risk of conflict between major powers at ‘historic high’

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the risk of conflict between major powers is at a "historic high," saying the international organization is now under greater strain than at any time since it was founded in 1945.

Speaking at a U.N. meeting as he sat next to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Guterres criticized the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, saying it was in violation of the U.N. Charter and international law. Lavrov, who flew from Moscow to New York to preside over the Security Council, defended his country's "special military operation" in Ukraine and reiterated claims that Kyiv is the real aggressor.

Meanwhile, Britain's Defense Ministry says a downward trend of Russian casualties in April is likely accurate after what it described as "exceptionally heavy" losses from January to March this year.

The ministry saidit sees "Russian forces are now focused on preparing for anticipated Ukrainian offesnive operations."