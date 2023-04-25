European stock markets open lower after flurry of earnings

UBS expects to complete its acquisition of Credit Suisse by the end of the quarter, CEO Sergio Ermotti told CNBC in an exclusive interview.

"In the next couple of weeks I will redefine our target operating model for the future," Ermotti said, along with providing "organizational announcements and clarity."

"We still believe we're going to close this transaction by the end of this quarter. I intend to give updates regularly between now and then," he said.

Ermotti returned to his role last month to oversee the bank's hastily arranged takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse.

Discussing the company's first-quarter results, which showed a steep drop in net profit related to a legacy litigation matter, Ermotti said he was not concerned the bank's inflows were not higher.

"Even after the transaction we saw inflows, so the demonstration that our clients believe we are a source of stability, we are part of a solution not part of the problem," he said.

On potential upcoming legal battles with AT1 bondholders and a Credit Suisse dispute with SoftBank, Ermotti said, "Our attitude on litigation was always the same. We reach a settlement, we find solutions where appropriate, and we fight where is appropriate."

— Jenni Reid