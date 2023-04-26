As lawmakers gear up for federal debt limit fight, here's what it could mean for Social Security

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol after announcing his debt limit increase plan on the House floor on April 19, 2023.

As Republicans scramble to put together a plan to fix the nation's debt limit, experts are warning a failure to address the issue could have dire consequences for Americans' finances.

"In my assessment — and that of economists across the board — a default on our debt would produce an economic and financial catastrophe," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech Tuesday in Sacramento, California.

Residents of the California capital could lose their jobs, she warned. Meanwhile, payments would go up on mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

"On top of that, it is unlikely that the federal government would be able to issue payments to millions of Americans, including our military families and seniors who rely on Social Security," Yellen said.

More from Personal Finance:

GOP senator touts 'big idea' Social Security funding fix

Experts argue Social Security retirement age should not pass 67

The return on waiting to claim Social Security is 'huge'

A default on the U.S. debt would be unprecedented, as the country has paid all its bills on time since 1789, Yellen noted.

The extraordinary nature of such an event has called into question how the government would juggle payments, including Social Security benefit checks.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury would likely prioritize the payment of Social Security benefit checks, Jason Fichtner, a former Social Security Administration executive and vice president and chief economist at the Bipartisan Policy Center, told CNBC.com in January.

However, it is possible the Social Security Administration would delay payments to ensure it has enough cash on hand, he said.