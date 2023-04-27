European markets head for lower open as nervousness over banking sector continues

European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday, with concerns over the global banking sector still casting a shadow over investor sentiment.

Investors in Europe will be keeping a close eye on the latest earnings from Deutsche Bank and Barclays on Thursday for a further indication on the state of the sector.

In Wednesday's trading session in the U.S., shares of regional bank First Republic tumbled almost 30% as investors continued to be concerned over the bank's health. That stock move came after similar plunges in the previous trading session. On Monday, the bank said that deposits dropped 40% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Thursday morning. An initial reading of U.S. gross domestic product for the first quarter will be released later today. In Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, markets were trading mixed on Thursday as investors focused on the Bank of Japan's first policy meeting led by new governor Kazuo Ueda.



