Nasdaq 100 futures rise Wednesday night as Meta pops on quarterly results: Live updates
U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Wednesday night.
Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures added 0.2%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 23 points, or 0.07%.
Meta shares leapt in after-hours trading as the company reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' expectations. The company issued stronger-than expected guidance for the current period.
During regular trading Wednesday, the Dow shed 228.96 points, or 0.68%. The S&P 500 slid 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.47%.
In Wednesday's session, Microsoft shares jumped more than 7%, buoyed by an earnings beat posted late Tuesday. Meanwhile, First Republic shares tumbled almost 30%, as investors became concerned over the regional bank's health.
Liz Young, head of investment at SoFi, warns investors that despite the majority of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings higher than expectations, the worst is not yet behind the market.
"We've seen expectations get revised downward about 15%," she said. "So the fact that companies are beating those lowered expectations, although probably a good thing for sentiment in the moment, because markets don't like to hear about misses. We're beating pretty unimpressive numbers."
Recent worries around First Republic's health spurred fears of a broad fallout similar to what happened in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse. Young says that a repeat of that isn't likely.
"I don't think that this is a similar situation where we would expect broad markets to suddenly sell off if there's a headline that [says] First Republic was taken into receivership like SVB was or something like that," she said.
Thursday will be action packed for earnings, with Eli Lilly, Merck, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines posting results before the bell. Comcast – which owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC – is also expected to report in the morning.
Tech giants Amazon and Intel will share their quarterly results after the closing bell Thursday.
Key economic data releases include the initial reading of U.S. gross domestic product for the first quarter, slated for 8:30 a.m. Weekly jobless claims are due at the same time. Other major data points include pending home sales for March and the Kansas City Federal Reserve's manufacturing index reading.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite on pace for monthly losses
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are on pace to end April in the red.
The S&P 500 is down 1.3% since the start of the month, on track for its second negative month in three months. The Nasdaq Composite has shed 3% month to date, and is thus far headed toward its worst month in 2023. Meanwhile, the Dow is up just 0.08% in April.
— Hakyung Kim, Chris Hayes
Stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading
Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent popped 9% after announcing better-than-expected top-line results. Meta posted $28.65 billion in revenue, topping analysts' $27.66 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv data. Meanwhile, the company's metaverse venture Reality Lab recorded almost $4 billion in operating losses.
Roku — The TV streaming platform rose 2% after mixed first-quarter earnings. Roku lost $1.38 per share, while analysts had expected per-share losses of $1.37. Revenue topped estimates, coming in at $741 million versus analysts' estimate of $708.5 million. Roku also raised its outlook for its current-quarter revenue to $770 million, coming in higher than Wall Street's estimate of $768 million.
Ebay — The e-commerce platform jumped 5.1% after first-quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates. Ebay earned an adjusted $1.11 per share, better than $1.07 estimate, and revenue of $2.51 billion, against a $2.48 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv data. Ebay said it sees second-quarter per share earnings between 96 cents to $1.01, while analysts had estimated 99 cents per share. Ebay's estimated current-quarter revenue of $2.47 billion to $2.54 billion topped analysts' consensus projection of $2.43 billion.
— Hakyung Kim
Stock futures open higher
U.S. stock futures opened higher Wednesday night, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100.
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.62%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.24%, while Dow Jones futures ticked up just 0.03%.
— Hakyung Kim