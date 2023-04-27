Wholesale egg prices may soon drop to $1 for first time since 2021

Wholesale egg prices are poised to fall to $1 a dozen in coming weeks — the lowest level in almost two years — as prices undergo a dramatic retreat from record highs over the winter.

Wholesale prices — which retailers like grocery stores pay to egg distributors — were at $1.22 a dozen as of April 26, according to Urner Barry, a market research firm. Its Midwest Large White Egg price benchmark is a widely cited barometer in the egg industry.

That's down from a record $5.46 in December and $3.54 around the Easter holiday, both seasonal periods of high consumer demand. In all, prices have decreased by 78% in about five months.

They could soon dip below $1 a dozen if the trend holds, said Karyn Rispoli, who heads up egg market coverage at Urner Barry. It would be the first time since July 2021.

"It's been all down [since Easter]," Rispoli said of the wholesale price. "It's certainly been undergoing a very sharp correction."