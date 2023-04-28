Asia markets rise as Wall Street rallies; investors look ahead to Bank of Japan policy meeting

New Governor of Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda waits for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on April 10, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday after Wall Street logged one of its best days in the year, powered by earnings from Big Tech companies.

Investors in Asia will be closely watching as the Bank of Japan concludes its monetary policy meeting today, the first under new BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda.

Japanese markets were all higher, with the Nikkei 225 rising 0.86% and the Topix up 0.91%. Besides the BOJ meeting, Japan will also release its unemployment data for March.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.29%, while the South Korean Kospi was 0.35% higher and the Kosdaq inched up 0.28%.

Futures tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng index are higher at 19,956, compared to its last close of 19,840.