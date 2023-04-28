Ukraine war live updates: Russia launches wave of missile attacks on several cities; air raid sirens sound in Kyiv

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told CNBC that the country should use China as leverage to help bring an end to the conflict with Russia.

His comments come shortly after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first phone call since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February last year.

"I am not fully convinced that we can emphasize something particular after this conversation but what I truly can tell you is that it is important to continue dialogue between our countries," Marchenko told CNBC's Silvia Amaro.

"We really understand the importance of China and we really understand the importance for us to create our own relationship with China and to prevent China to [fully] support Russia."

Asked whether China could be seen as Ukraine's best friend in the bid to find a compromise for peace, Marchenko replied, "Of course not. Our best friend is the United States, the G-7 nations and all our partners which is supporting Ukraine."

He added that Kyiv "should use China as leverage to win this war," saying the country must use every opportunity "to convince Russia to stop this bloody war in Ukraine."

— Sam Meredith