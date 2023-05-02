LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Putin warned of arrest if he attends summit; Russia had 100,000 casualties in 5 months, U.S. says
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was warned he could be arrested if he attends a BRICS summit in South Africa in August.
Authorities in the country warned that would be compelled to detain the president following a warrant for his arrest issued in March by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
Meanwhile, the White House on Monday estimated that Russia's military has suffered 100,000 casualties in the last five months of fighting in the area around Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and other areas.
On Sunday, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the figures, based on U.S. intelligence estimates, included more than 20,000 dead Russian soldiers. Half of the fatalities were fighters from the Wagner Group private military company.
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine hit by series of pre-dawn missile strikes
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the country's international allies to uphold sanctions on Russia after a series of pre-dawn missile strikes over the last few days.
On Sunday, Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel that "it is very important that Russia receives ever stronger signals that the world will not forgive any of Russia's acts of terror. And that as many global players as possible are absolutely principled in upholding the sanctions regime against Russia."
Zelenskyy's comments came amid a wave of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. Early on Friday, Russian strikes hit several cities across the country, killing at least 23 people and injuring many others,
Before dawn on Sunday, Russia launched another series of missile attacks aimed at Ukrainian cities. At least 34 people, including five children, were injured as a result of an attack on Pavlohrad, near the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine. During one attack on the northern region of Chernihiv, a 14 year-old boy died.
— Holly Ellyatt
— Reuters