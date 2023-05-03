Ukraine war live updates: Grain deal meeting set to take place; Russia targets Ukraine's capital and other regions in drone strike

Air raid alerts sounded in various parts of Ukraine overnight as Russian forces reportedly launch a mass drone strike against the country.

The capital Kyiv was among the locations targeted by Russian forces again last night, marking the third time in six days that the city has been targeted.

Ukraine's Air Force Command said Wednesday that its defense forces had destroyed 21 of 26 Russian "Shahed-136/131" type one-way attack drones overnight.

The drones had been launched from both the north, from the Bryansk region in Russia and to the north of Ukraine, and the south, from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

In other news, the deputy defense ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will reportedly meet in Istanbul on Friday May 5 to discuss a possible extension of the grain export deal that has helped to ease vital agri-food exports from Ukraine and cap global price rises.