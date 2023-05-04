Ukraine war live updates: Suspicions mount over Russia's Kremlin 'attack' claim; Ukraine hit by more drone attacks overnight

A still image taken from video shows a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters May 3, 2023.

Russia has been accused of staging an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin that it blamed on Ukraine, with Ukraine with analysts saying it's likely Moscow carried out the "attack" itself.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War said Wednesday evening that "Russia likely staged this attack in an attempt to bring the war home to a Russian domestic audience and set conditions for a wider societal mobilization."

Ukraine denied any involvement in the incident that purportedly involved two drones, saying it more likely signaled that Russia was planning a large-scale terrorist attack against Ukraine in the coming days.

In other news, Ukraine has been hit with more drone strikes overnight, officials said, with Iranian-made drones being launched by Russian forces from the north and south, aimed at Kyiv and Odesa.