Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy says Russia 'won't get away with this' after many civilians are hurt in strikes on Mykolaiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia "won't get away with this crime" after the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was hit by a Russian missile attack overnight.

The strike left at least one person dead and 23 injured, including a child, after a house, apartment building and historical building were significantly damaged. Ukraine says it believes Russian used four Kalibr cruise missiles to carry out the attack.

Zelenskyy responded to the latest strike on Telegram, commenting that Russia "never ceases to prove that the main goal of this war is terror and the destruction of Ukrainians and everything Ukrainian."



"At night, Russia shelled Mykolaiv with four Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea. High-precision weapons were aimed at private houses, a historic building and a high-rise building," he said.



Russia "will not get away with this yet another crime against humanity," Zelenskyy said, adding that "there will be accountability for everything."

Russia has repeatedly said it does not target civilian infrastructure, despite multiple instances of civilian buildings being struck during missile and drone attacks.

— Holly Ellyatt