69% of people either failed or barely passed this Social Security quiz. Test your knowledge before you claim

Most Americans nearing retirement expect Social Security to be their biggest source of income.

Yet many of those people, ranging in age from 55 to 65, are unaware of the basics about the program, according to new research from MassMutual.

About 43% of the 1,500 people surveyed do not know how much of their income will come from Social Security benefits.

The results to that answer were "stunning" for a cohort so close to their retirement years, said David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert at MassMutual.

In addition, the firm posed a 13-question true/false quiz to the respondents. The result: 69% either barely passed or failed. More than one-third — 35% — of respondents failed. Meanwhile, more than one third — 34% — just passed with a grade of D.

Most respondents, 84%, know their benefits will be reduced if they claim benefits early.

But about half of respondents still do not know how long it pays to wait to claim.

"There's no tangible reason why anybody would ever wait past age 70," Freitag said.