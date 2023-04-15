74% say they can't count on Social Security when planning for retirement. Here's what not to do

Negative headlines about Social Security's future may be affecting how prepared people feel when it comes to their own retirement.

Almost three-quarters, 74%, of people say they cannot count on Social Security benefits when it comes to the money they will have in retirement, according to a new survey from Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America.

The firm included questions on Social Security for the first time in its quarterly market perceptions study, in response to increased focus on the program in the news. The survey, which was conducted in March, included more than 1,000 respondents.

In late March, the Social Security Administration trustees issued a new annual report with a more imminent prognosis for the program's two trust funds, one of which pays retirement benefits and the other disability benefits. In 2034 — one year earlier than previously projected — the program may be able to pay just 80% of the combined funds' benefits.

Notably, the insolvency date only for the fund used to pay retirement benefits is even sooner — 2033, or one decade away. At that point, 77% of those benefits will be payable, the trustees project.

"Although the program has been a great success, steps must be taken to ensure its solvency for the long term," AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins wrote in an op-ed Thursday.

And while most leaders and experts agree action needs to be taken, it remains uncertain as to what changes exactly may happen.

For many, that adds more uncertainty to planning for retirement. Worries about being able to count on Social Security in retirement were most prevalent with Gen Xers, with 84%; followed by millennials, 80%; and baby boomers, 63%, according to Allianz's survey.