Asian American and Pacific Islander women face a $267,760 lifetime salary shortfall due to the pay gap

Some consider April 5 equal pay day for Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women, marking the point into the new year that the average AAPI woman has to work to make the same pay white men earned in 2022.

In other words, an AAPI woman has to work 15 months to earn what a man makes in one year, according to an analysis by the National Women's Law Center. But that doesn't tell the whole story, cautioned Jasmine Tucker, the NWLC's director of research.

The reality is, "she is never, ever going to catch up," Tucker said.

Although AAPI — also referred to as AANHPI — communities together constitute the fastest-growing ethnic group in the U.S., "systemic barriers to equity, justice and opportunity put the American dream out of reach of many," according to the Biden administration.

During the pandemic, AAPI women endured disproportionately more job losses and were more likely to have child-care needs impact their ability to work.

At the same time, persistent gender inequities suppressed wages and caused a crisis in savings as inflation took hold, Tucker said. "Some of these women are still digging out," she added. "Another recession at this point is a really scary prospect."