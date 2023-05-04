LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets slip after Fed raises rates and hints hikes could end
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets declined after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points as widely expected, bringing the federal funds rate range to 5%-5.25% — its highest level since August 2007.
However, the Fed did hint at a possible pause to hikes. The post-meeting statement omitted a sentence present in the previous statement saying that "the Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate" for the Fed to achieve its 2% inflation goal.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.24%, ahead of the country's March trade data due later Wednesday. South Korea's Kospi opened 0.41% down, while the Kosdaq lost 0.44%.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also lower standing at 19,656, compared to its last close of 19,699.16.
Mainland Chinese markets are set to reopen after the Labor Day holiday, while Japanese markets are closed for a holiday Thursday.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes slid after the Fed decision, extending their losing streak to three days.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.80%, and the S&P 500 dipped 0.70%.The Nasdaq Composite saw the smallest loss, shedding 0.46%.
— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Sarah Min contributed to this report
China's Caixin manufacturing PMI reading expected to come in expansionary territory
China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index is expected to stay in expansionary territory in April, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
The reading is forecast to rise to 50.3 for the month of April after posting 50.0 in March, the poll showed.
This comes after manufacturing PMI data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics disappointed over the weekend, falling below the 50-mark that separates growth and contraction at 49.2.
— Jihye Lee
Fed hikes rates
The Fed raised rates for a 10th time in this tightening cycle, as was widely expected. The central bank also signaled a pause to the campaign could come.
"In determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments," the Fed said in a statement.
The Fed also removed a sentence from the previous announcement, which said, "The Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate" for the Fed to achieve its 2% inflation goal.
For more, check out CNBC's Fed live blog.
— Fred Imbert, Jeff Cox
Regional bank stocks fall after Powell's remarks
Regional bank stocks turned south again in the last 30 minutes as investors react to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.
Shares of PacWest fell more than 7%, extending the bank's heavy losses for the week. Zions Bancorp. slid 4.6%, and Western Alliance dropped 3.1%.
The SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE) was down 0.6%.
— Jesse Pound
— Weizhen Tan
Dollar hits session lows
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance against six other global currencies, fell more than 0.7% to a session low of 101.07 on Wednesday. That was its lowest level since April 16.
The move comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell answers questions following the central bank's latest policy decision.
— Fred Imbert, Gina Francolla
WTI Crude prices fall to lowest levels since March
WTI Crude (JUN) prices fell 3.07%, hitting a low of $69.46 as of 7:28 a.m. ET Wednesday. This marked WTI Crude's lowest price level since Mar. 27, when it traded as low as $69.13.
WTI Crude is down almost 9.5% week to date, on pace for its worst week since Mar. 17, when it lost almost 13%.
The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is down 6.6% week to date, putting it on pace for its worst week since Mar. 17, when it lost 6.85%. Energy groups Halliburton and Exxon Mobil have lost 10.4% and 8.4% this week, respectively.
— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla