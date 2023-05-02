LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures fall slightly as investors look ahead to Fed rate decision: Live updates
U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Tuesday night as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 11 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.08% and 0.12%, respectively.
Ford Motor beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines in its latest quarter, as did coffee chain Starbucks. However, both stocks declined in after-hours trading.
On Tuesday, the major averages notched their second straight losing session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 367.17 points, or 1.08%. The S&P 500 declined 1.16%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.08%.
Ongoing concerns of contagion in the regional banking sector weighed on markets following the First Republic Bank's collapse and subsequent takeover by JPMorgan. This comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision, with investors forecasting a roughly 85% chance for an interest rate hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
"There's still pain throughout the sector," iCapital's Anastasia Amoroso said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "And the reason why I think the bank action should really matter to the Fed is because, remember, in the last FOMC meeting, Fed Chair Powell really gave us new metrics to watch in terms of whether they're going to be raising rates or not. And that is the extent of the credit tightening that's happening in the economy."
Corporate earnings season continues with CVS Health, Yum Brands and Spirit AeroSystems reporting results Wednesday before the open.
On the economic front, traders are anticipating the latest ADP jobs data for April. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a rise of 133,000 jobs last month. That would be a decline from the 145,000 job increase the prior month.
The S&P Global U.S. Services PMI data for April is also due. It's expected to show a reading at 53.7 last month, which is in line with the prior month.
April's ISM non-manufacturing PMI data is forecasted to show 51.8, according to Dow Jones consensus estimates. That's higher than the 51.2 reading from the previous month.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours
Check out the companies making headlines after hours:
- Ford Motor — Ford topped analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, according to Refinitiv. However, the firm reiterated its prior full-year guidance of adjusted earnings between $9 billion and $11 billion, as well as about $6 billion in adjusted free cash flow. The auto stock declined about 2.3% in extended trading.
- Starbucks — Starbucks shares fell 2% in after-hours trading. The coffee chain topped analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, greater than the 65 cent per-share estimate, according to Refinitiv. It reported $8.72 billion in revenue, topping the $8.4 billion forecast.
- Clorox — Clorox gained 1% after topping analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. The consumer products firm reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
A mild recession won't trigger a quick Federal Reserve response, BofA says
Maybe Monday's stock market slide shows investors are finally tempering their optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year to counterbalance an economic slowdown.
"[T]he markets may be too optimistic about how easy it is going to be to bring inflation back to target and will be surprised when the Fed does not cut rates in the face of a mild recession, Bank of America global economist Ethan Harris wrote in a note to clients before markets opened Monday.
Simply put, investors have bid up stocks since mid-March on a belief that the Fed will pivot policy, and cut rates by half a percentage point in reaction a shallow recession, BofA said.
Unfortunately, the bank says such hopes will be dashed. "We see four risks this summer: an ugly debt ceiling battle, a significant tightening of bank credit, a geo-political event and disappointingly hawkish central banks. The plan for many central banks, in our view, is to raise rates into modestly restrictive territory and then hold them there to finish the job of bringing inflation back to target. Hence a mild recession in the US—and flat growth in other major economies—will not trigger an immediate policy response," Harris wrote.
KeyCorp, Zions shares touch fresh lows as regional bank stocks suffer
Regional bank stocks sold off Tuesday as investors grew anxious over contagion risk from the sector – and a few names fell to lows not seen in years.
Zions Bancorporation traded at lows not seen since February 2016; shares ended Tuesday down 10.8%.
KeyCorp, which shed 9.4%, tumbled to lows not seen since May 2020.
U.S. Bancorp also slipped to lows last seen in May 2020. Shares closed lower by 7%.
Other banking stocks that touched notable lows include Citizens Financial Group and Northern Trust. Both slipped to lows not seen since 2020.
