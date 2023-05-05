Apple posts record quarter in India; analyst says Cook eyes market to be bigger than China

Apple brought in record revenue in India in the first quarter of the year, CEO Tim Cook said, as he touted the potential of what could become a key market for the tech giant in terms of iPhone sales and manufacturing.

During Apple's earnings call on Thursday, Cook said that Apple set a "quarterly record" for its India business and saw "very strong, double digits year-over-year" growth.

Apple does not disclose its sales figures in India. In its fiscal second quarter, Apple reported total revenue of $94.84 billion.

Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, told CNBC Thursday he estimates India accounts for just under 3% of Apple's total revenue.

Investors have been focused on Apple's potential in India after the tech giant recently ramped up its presence by opening its first physical stores in the country last month.

India's smartphone market is dominated by low-cost Android phones, such as those offered by Samsung and Chinese players like Oppo and Xiaomi. But there is a growing middle class and consumers willing to spend more on expensive devices.

Smartphones priced above $400 now account for 10% of the total volumes of handsets shipped versus 4% before the pandemic, according to Counterpoint Research. This category of smartphones accounts for 35% of total smartphone market revenue.

Speaking of the opportunity that the India market presents, Cook said: "There are a lot of people coming into the middle class, and I really feel that India is at a tipping point, and it's great to be there."