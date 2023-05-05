Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Friday

My top 10 things to watch Friday, May 5 1. Club holding Apple (AAPL) delivered better-than-expected quarterly results Thursday, with its installed base of active devices expanding to more than 2 billion. Apple's board authorized a program to repurchase up to $90 billion worth of stock, while raising its quarterly dividend to 24 cents a share. 2. A slate of banks increased their price targets on Apple on Friday. These included Morgan Stanley, which raised its target to $185 per share, from $180, and Deutsche Bank which lifted its target to $180, from $170. Both firms reiterated the equivalent of buy ratings. Piper Sandler, meanwhile, was an outlier — lowering its price target on Apple to $180, from $195, even as it maintained an overweight rating on shares. 3. Shares of Club name Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed up more than 6% Thursday on a Bloomberg report that Microsoft (MSFT), another Club stock, is helping the chipmaker expand into artificial intelligence processors. 4. Club holding Coterra Energy ( CTRA) delivered a first-quarter earnings beat Thursday, while reaffirming its commitment to regularly return at least half of its free cash to shareholders. Currently, Coterra said it plans to return a total of $420 million to shareholders, representing about 76% of its free cash flow in the first quarter. 5. Barclays raised its price target on Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) to $18 a share, from $17, citing its "attractive growth profile." The firm maintained an equal weight rating on BLCO shares. The eye-health products company holds the key to saving Club holding Bausch Health (BHC), which is in the process of unravelling its majority stake . 6. JPMorgan raised its price target on Kellogg (K) to $72 a share, from $68, while upgrading its rating to neutral, from underweight. The firm cited improved fundamentals at the food manufacturing giant. 7. DoorDash (DASH) received three price target raises following strong first-quarter earnings. Barclays increased its target to $75 a share, from $70, and maintained an equal weight rating. UBS lifted to $70 a share, from $68, maintaining a neutral rating. Oppenheimer raised to $85 a share, from $80, and reiterated an outperform rating. 8. Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) closed down more than 13% Thursday after the company reported a greater-than-expected loss for its fiscal third quarter — though, the reason why remains impenetrable. 9. Manufacturing firm Parker-Hannifin (PH) delivered a quarterly earnings beat Thursday, and there is no sign of a slowdown. Baird on Friday raised its price target on PH to to $415 a share, from $411, while maintaining an outperform rating on the stock. 10. Wells Fargo raised its price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) to $88 a share, from $78, and kept its overweight rating on the stock. The firm cited "robust" cruise demand and RCL management's solid execution following the company's first-quarter results. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

