LIVE UPDATES
S&P 500 futures are flat as investors await closely followed inflation data: Live updates
S&P 500 futures are little changed Monday night as investors readied for key inflation reports due later in the week.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2 points, sitting near flat. S&P 500 futures were also flat, while Nasdaq-100 futures shed 0.1%.
Palantir jumped more than 20% after hours on a strong earnings report and upbeat guidance. Lucid, PayPal and Skyworks, on the other hand, were all down in extended trading after their quarterly reports were released.
The moves follow a lukewarm session that left the three major indexes modestly changed. The S&P 500 finished less than 0.1% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite ended with a gain of nearly 0.2%. The Dow was the underperformer of the session, closing almost 0.2% lower.
Investors followed the release of the Federal Reserve's quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion survey, which found that banks had to tighten lending standards to households and businesses as a result of industry turmoil, which could in turn threaten economic growth.
"If we look across markets today, the price action is relatively muted," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management. "There's somewhat of a sigh of relief that the report wasn't worse than expected."
Traders are also looking ahead to April's consumer price index report slated for Wednesday and the producer price index on Thursday for the newest data on the path of inflation.
Elsewhere, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on CNBC Monday afternoon that failing to raise the debt ceiling would be an "economic catastrophe" and that regulators are not close to any policies that would limit short-selling regional bank stocks.
Investors will watch Tuesday for morning data from the National Federation of Independent Business. Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and New York Fed President John Williams are both slated to speak at events over the course of the day.
Fox Corp. and Nikola are among companies set to report quarterly earnings before the bell, followed by Airbnb and Rivian after the market closes. Earnings season is beginning to wind down with more than 85% of the stocks in the S&P 500 done reporting.
Short-term Treasury yields are jumping, but don’t overlook intermediate-term issues
Never mind the scorching hot yields on short-term Treasurys, particularly as debt ceiling chatter heats up. Investors may want to look at longer duration issues instead, said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
"The guidance has been for a while to extend duration," she said, noting that she understands why investors might be more inclined to chase 5% yields in Treasury bills or certificates of deposit as opposed to holding a five-year bond.
"Historically, once the Fed is past the peak in tightening, which we think is likely, intermediate-term bonds – that 5-to-7-year maturity bucket – tend to outperform on a total return basis after the peak is reached," she said.
Jones added, "They may face reinvestment risk if they are in something that isn't at least locking in some of this yield for the next three to five years."
Even with rates as attractive as they are now, investors should know that these Treasury yields alone won't keep pace with inflation over the long term. Be sure to keep your portfolio diversified.
-Darla Mercado
The bar to ban short-selling is 'pretty high,' Yellen says
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen indicated on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" that federal officials are not close to any major policy changes to help stop the slide for regional bank stocks, such as a targeted ban on short-selling.
"This is something that has rarely been used, and when it has been used ... it is not clear that it made things better," Yellen said about banning short-selling, pointing out that such a decision would be under the purview of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Short-selling, more broadly, the bar is pretty high to put controls on that," Yellen added.
Yellen also said that the Treasury Department is reviewing an FDIC report on potential expansion of deposit insurance and would be willing to work with Congress on any changes.
The SPDR Regional Banking ETF (KRE) fell 2% on Monday and is now down nearly 12% for the month. Yellen said the most recent declines for stocks of regional lenders is not indicative the balance sheets of the banks.
"There are some pressures on stock prices, but our banking system is well-capitalized," Yellen said.
— Jesse Pound
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours
These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves after hours:
- Lucid — The electric vehicle maker shed 8% after the company posted growing losses in the first quarter but said it has enough cash to continue operating into next year.
- Palantir — The software stock soared 22% after Palantir beat analysts' expectations for the first quarter and issued upbeat guidance. The company also gave a strong outlook for full-year profitability.
- PayPal — Shares slid about 5.5%. PayPal issued weak current-quarter expectations for earnings per share, while raising its full-year guidance for the metric. Separately, the digital payments company beat expectations on top and bottom lines for the first quarter, according to Refinitiv.
See the full list here.
— Alex Harring
Dow and S&P 500 futures trade near flat
Futures tied to the Dow and S&P 500 were both little changed shortly after 6 p.m. ET.
Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.2%.
— Alex Harring