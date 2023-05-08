If Supreme Court affirms Biden student loan forgiveness plan, some college 'stopouts' may reenroll

Halfpoint | Istock | Getty Images

Financial obstacles lead many to stop out

Between the high cost of higher education and the strong labor market, students are questioning whether going to college is still worth it, noted Ross Gittell, an economist and president of Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. "There's concern about that investment upfront when the returns are uncertain," he said. Among recent "stopouts," most said they put their education on hold due to financial obstacles, including the costs of programs, inflation and the need to work, the report by Lumina and Gallup found. "It's not just about tuition," Brown said. "The reality is that today's students work, they may have children or parents to support — there's an opportunity cost."

Struggles for those with student debt, no degree

At the very least, the Supreme Court's pending decision on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will shed more light on the financial burden of college. Increasingly, borrowers are struggling under the weight of ballooning student debt balances. Today, borrowers owe a combined $1.7 trillion. For those who start college but never finish, managing such a hefty amount of debt is especially difficult. "It becomes problematic when the student doesn't graduate or graduate in a timely manner," Gittell said.

If Biden's plan to cancel $400 billion in student loans is blocked, default rates may spike, the U.S. Department of Education has warned. Already, among borrowers who start college but never finish, the default rate is three times higher than the rate for borrowers who have a diploma.

Forgiveness could prompt reenrollment

On the flip side, loan forgiveness would reduce that burden, making it more likely that previously enrolled students would reenroll, according to Brown. "Loan forgiveness could be a key strategy to bring students who have some college, but no degree, back to finish their coursework," she said. Nearly half, or 47%, of students who stopped their postsecondary education before finishing said they would be very likely to reenroll if some or all their student loans were forgiven, the report by Lumina and Gallup also found.

