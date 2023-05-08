$7.25 federal minimum wage is a 'national disgrace,' says Sen. Bernie Sanders, backing push for $17/hour

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks on raising the federal minimum wage outside the U.S. Capitol on May 4, 2023. Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

13 states have approved a $15 minimum wage

Today, 13 states have approved a $15 minimum wage, Sanders said. Many of those are phasing in wage hikes gradually. Some companies, like Amazon, Target and Walmart, have also moved to set a higher minimum pay rate for their workers. In Raleigh, N.C., where Rita Blalock, 57, works at a local McDonald's, the state's rate is still $7.25 an hour, in keeping with the federal minimum. Blalock has been able to advocate for a higher wage for herself, and currently earns $13 an hour. But living on even that income comes with its struggles, she said. "We need more money," said Blalock, who is a member of the Union of Southern Service Workers, which is pushing for a higher minimum wage.

"Anything is better than what we're actually supposed to be getting," she added. In North Carolina, the living wage for an individual worker with no children is $16.83 per hour, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's living wage calculator. The poverty wage for that same worker is $6.53 an hour, 72 cents less than the hourly federal minimum wage, according to MIT.

Efforts to raise the federal minimum wage

"Nobody in this country can survive on $7.25 an hour," Sanders said, while challenging his colleagues in Congress to try living on those wages for one month. Sanders' plan calls for raising the minimum wage to $17 hour over a five-year period, or by 2028. In June, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) committee will mark up the bill, he said.

Democrats had pursued raising the federal minimum wage in recent years, though those efforts stalled. In 2019, the House passed a bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Then in 2021, efforts to include the pay hike in a coronavirus relief package were prevented due to Senate rules governing the budget reconciliation process. At that time, eight Democratic caucus members voted with Republicans against waiving the objection, which would have allowed the federal minimum wage increase to be included in the package. A Congressional Budget Office report released that year found the plan to raise the minimum wage would prompt the loss of 1.4 million jobs, though it would lift 900,000 people out of poverty.

When President Joe Biden took office, he promised to address the federal minimum wage in his first 100 days, Blalock recalled. "We're way over 100 days," she said. Despite congressional gridlock, Biden was able to raise minimum pay for federal workers to $15 per hour through executive order.

'A weak minimum wage is bad for the overall economy'

Opponents to raising the minimum wage cite the higher costs those increases would put on businesses. A 2021 CNBC poll found one-third of small businesses anticipated laying off workers if a $15 minimum wage were implemented by Congress. "We're not increasing the cost of business," Sanders said last week, noting that letting workers earn a living wage will help them spend more, which will help businesses. Economic research backs up that idea, according to Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute, who spoked at Sanders' event.

