European stocks set for higher open as markets digest latest U.S. inflation data

European markets are heading for a higher open as international investors continue to digest the latest U.S. inflation figures.

Regional markets were flat Wednesday afternoon after U.S. data showed inflation rose 4.9% in April from a year ago, which was less than expected. Analysts polled by Dow Jones expected a 0.4% month-over-month increase in inflation and a 5% rise from a year ago.

The increase shows prices are still sticky, however, even after a year's worth of Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

The Bank of England's next monetary policy move is in focus on Thursday. Analysts expect the central bank to hike borrowing costs for the 12th consecutive meeting, with analysts widely expecting a 25 basis point rate hike to 4.5% in May.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight, while U.S. stock futures remained relatively flat on Wednesday night as investors look toward Thursday's U.S. producer price index report.