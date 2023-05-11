Why real estate platform Opendoor is spending less time on net promoter scores

What makes some companies achieve longevity and others fade into the background? It's all a matter of resiliency, an umbrella term that generally refers to an organization's preparation for and response to the changing world around them.

A vast majority (97%) of executives believe resiliency is at least somewhat important, but only 47% see their own organization as resilient, according to a recent report from analytics platform SAS. This is described as the resiliency gap, or the void between feeling the need to be resilient and acting on it.

Closing that gap requires focus in several areas, according to Jay Upchurch, executive vice president and chief information officer at SAS, what his company calls the resiliency rules: speed, responsibility, curiosity, innovation, and data culture.

"Historical analytics was always data in the rears," said Upchurch. "You were always taking yesterday's data, trying to mine it for insights with an idea that you could predict the future with that."

But data atrophies over time, and quickly. The resilient companies, he said, measure data that they can control as close to the event as possible.

Raji Subramanian, CTO at Opendoor Technologies , said the residential real estate platform has shifted its data focus from lagging data (otherwise known as output data) to leading data (input data).

Subramanian said it's the input data that actually impacts the output data. In addition, the input data is the data you can control. For example, rather than focusing on the output data of a customer's net promoter score — a measure of customer loyalty and satisfaction gathered by asking customers how likely they are to recommend your product or service to others — Opendoor now looks at input factors, like how quickly it responds to customer requests or how soon after acquiring a home they're able to renovate and resell. Improving these metrics may act as the flywheel that propels a company forward.

"Looking at output alone will not make you resilient because it's too late. It's like looking in the rearview mirror," Subramanian said. But if you can shift your data culture to one that utilizes leading data from the CEO on down, "You can create magic," she said.