European stocks set for higher open with economic data, earnings in focus
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stock markets are set to open higher Friday despite a downbeat week so far, as investors assess the state of play across first quarter earnings and economic data.
U.K. gross domestic figures are due at 7 a.m. London time, with a Reuters poll of economists expecting no growth in March. Economic expansion has also slowed to a crawl in the euro zone, which grew by 0.1% in the first quarter of the year.
The Bank of England on Thursday announced a widely expected 25 basis point rate hike to 4.5% as it seeks to tackle inflation that remains above 10%.
The central bank also said it no longer expects the U.K. to fall into recession this year, after previously predicting the nation's longest-ever recession.
"It may be the biggest upgrade we've ever done," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche after the announcement — though he added the overall forecast remained weak.
Corporate earnings continue to roll in, with results out from Richemont, Societe Generale and Allianz.
Markets are still processing U.S. inflation data which on Wednesday came in at 4.9% year on year, less than anticipated; while on Thursday, figures showed wholesale producer prices also rose below expectations. But the stickiness of inflation has left uncertainty over whether the highly anticipated pause in rate hikes has arrived.
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, while U.S. stock futures are higher.
Europe markets set to open higher
European markets are set to open higher on Friday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last seen opening 26.2 points higher at 7,751, according to IG. France's CAC 40 was set to open up 23.3 points, Germany's DAX up 40 points and Italy's MIB up 86.4 points.
Europe's fight with inflation 'not finished', says Euro Economy Commissioner
The European Union will see moderate growth despite persistent core inflation, as long as fiscal policy does not fuel inflation, European Commissioner for the Economy said.
"The task of fighting inflation is not finished, we still have very strong core inflation in Europe," Gentiloni told CNBC's Martin Soong at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Niigata, Japan
He added that he expects the euro zone to see "moderate growth, not recession."
"We have to be careful with our fiscal policy, we cannot fuel inflation with our fiscal policy," he said.
The crisis seen in U.S. regional banks and Credit Suisse should "wake up all our regulation efforts," Gentiloni said.
CNBC Pro: Bullish on nuclear? This global stock offers 'direct' uranium price exposure with 55% upside, Bank of America says
Bank of America expects shares of a U.K. company that provides investors with direct exposure to uranium price movements, will rise by 55% over the next 12 months.
With uranium production concentrated mainly in Kazakhstan and Canada, the bank expects supply constraints to continue, further supporting uranium prices.
Bank of England’s Bailey defends largest ever growth upgrade
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks to CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche after the central bank's rate decision and growth upgrade.