European stocks set for higher open with economic data, earnings in focus

European stock markets are set to open higher Friday despite a downbeat week so far, as investors assess the state of play across first quarter earnings and economic data.

U.K. gross domestic figures are due at 7 a.m. London time, with a Reuters poll of economists expecting no growth in March. Economic expansion has also slowed to a crawl in the euro zone, which grew by 0.1% in the first quarter of the year.

The Bank of England on Thursday announced a widely expected 25 basis point rate hike to 4.5% as it seeks to tackle inflation that remains above 10%.

The central bank also said it no longer expects the U.K. to fall into recession this year, after previously predicting the nation's longest-ever recession.

"It may be the biggest upgrade we've ever done," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche after the announcement — though he added the overall forecast remained weak.

Corporate earnings continue to roll in, with results out from Richemont, Societe Generale and Allianz.

Markets are still processing U.S. inflation data which on Wednesday came in at 4.9% year on year, less than anticipated; while on Thursday, figures showed wholesale producer prices also rose below expectations. But the stickiness of inflation has left uncertainty over whether the highly anticipated pause in rate hikes has arrived.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, while U.S. stock futures are higher.