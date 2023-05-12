Asia markets to trade mixed as U.S. inflation shows more signs of easing

Central Hong Kong and the IFC tower seen from the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. (Photo by Marc Fernandes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open after the U.S. posted more data that showed inflation was easing.

The producer price index for April, posted a year-on-year increase of 0.2%, against a Dow Jones estimate for 0.3% and after declining 0.4% in March. Excluding food and energy, core PPI also rose 0.2%.

Stocks in Australia were poised to fall — futures for the S&P/ASX 200 stood at 7,247, compared to the index's last close of 7,251.9.

Japan's Nikkei 225 were set to rise with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 29,150, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,130 against the index's last close at 29,126.72.

Hong Kong stocks are also set for a higher open, as futures tied to the Hang Seng index, standing at 19,840 compared to the last close of 19,743.79. The city will see its first quarter GDP figures later today.