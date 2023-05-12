LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets to trade mixed as U.S. inflation shows more signs of easing
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open after the U.S. posted more data that showed inflation was easing.
The producer price index for April, posted a year-on-year increase of 0.2%, against a Dow Jones estimate for 0.3% and after declining 0.4% in March. Excluding food and energy, core PPI also rose 0.2%.
Stocks in Australia were poised to fall — futures for the S&P/ASX 200 stood at 7,247, compared to the index's last close of 7,251.9.
Japan's Nikkei 225 were set to rise with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 29,150, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,130 against the index's last close at 29,126.72.
Hong Kong stocks are also set for a higher open, as futures tied to the Hang Seng index, standing at 19,840 compared to the last close of 19,743.79. The city will see its first quarter GDP figures later today.
Overnight in the U.S., stocks ended mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 slipping 0.66% and 0.17% respectively as Disney shares fell more than 8% the day after the media giant released its fiscal second-quarter results.
Concerns around regional banks persisted as investors further digested economic data releases. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite posted a gain of 0.18% as Alphabet shares gained near their highest level since August.
— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Brian Evans and Jeff Cox contributed to this report.
Disney headed for worst day since November
Disney shares tumbled about 9% on Thursday, putting them on track for their biggest one-day loss since Nov. 9. Back then, the media giant dropped 13%.
— Fred Imbert
Alphabet shares gain after Google developer conference
Alphabet shares rose more than 4% a day after Google unveiled a host of new AI tools at its developer conference in Mountain View, California.
Google said Wednesday it's bringing AI to its poster search feature and will add capabilities to its online office suite. The company also said it's eliminating the wait list for its chatbot Bard and unveiled its next-generation large language model known as PaLM 2.
— Samantha Subin
Producer prices rise less than expected
The producer price index, a gauge of what wholesalers paid for raw goods, rose 0.2% month over month in April, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's less than the 0.3% advance economists polled by Dow Jones expected.
— Fred Imbert
Equity markets little changed as Bank of England hikes rates as expected
European equities showed little initial movement in response to the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates by 0.25%, in line with forecasts by analysts polled by Reuters.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index moved from a 0.4% uptick to 0.3% in the minutes after the announcement, and the banking sector dropped from a 0.4% gain to a 0.2% increase.
Britain's central bank voted to lift its policy rate by 0.25 percentage points in its 12th consecutive hike.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton