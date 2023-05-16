Ukraine war live updates: Russia hits Kyiv with massive air attack as intense 'flash' and explosions light up the night sky

Ukraine's capital Kyiv has been hit by another Russian air attack overnight, officials in the city said, noting that the latest strike was "exceptional" in its intensity and involved drones, cruise and probably ballistic missiles.

During the night, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a number of explosions in the city on his Telegram channel, saying falling rocket and drone debris had damaged buildings and cars in several of the city's districts, as well as started some fires.

In addition, a bright flash lit up the sky in Kyiv early Tuesday morning as the attack took place, video obtained by Reuters showed. The news agency said it was able to verify the location and date of the video but was unable to verify the cause of the flash.

The attack on Kyiv comes as a top Chinese envoy is set to begin a two-day visit to Ukraine on Tuesday as Beijing tries to position itself as a peace broker between Ukraine and Russia.