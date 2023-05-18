As Democrats update their plan for national paid family and medical leave, here's what it could mean for workers

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., urges Congress to make child care affordable, pass paid leave, support care infrastructure, and raise the debt ceiling on May 17, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Many workers need to take leave at some point to address their own health needs or to care for a loved one. Yet whether workers have access to those benefits is up to their employer or state.

This week, Democrats in Washington re-upped a push to create a national program to give every worker access to paid family and medical leave.

"After 10 years fighting for paid leave, we are still the only industrialized nation without this essential program," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

A law that lets workers take unpaid time off to take care of their loved ones or their own health — the Family and Medical Leave Act — recently reached its 30th anniversary.

Now, Gillibrand and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., are putting forward an updated version of the Family and Medical Insurance Leave, or FAMILY, Act.

"Thirty years ago, we broke ground by enshrining the Family and Medical Leave Act into law, providing unpaid family and medical leave for working Americans," DeLauro said in a statement, referencing the law passed under President Bill Clinton.

"Let's break ground again by making it paid," DeLauro said.