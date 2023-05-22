LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets mixed as U.S. debt ceiling talks set to resume
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday after the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima concluded and talks on the debt ceiling are slated to resume in the U.S.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 0.11% and the Topix traded close to the flatline following its outperformance last week. Investors will further digest Japan's machinery orders for March on Monday.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was marginally lower, while South Korea's Kospi was fractionally higher. In contrast, the Kosdaq saw a loss of 0.34%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks to slightly fall, with futures at 19,410 compared to its close of 19,450.57. China's 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates for May are scheduled to be released later in the day.
Stocks on Wall Street fell on Friday as talks on the U.S. debt ceiling were halted by GOP negotiators, stoking doubt of a deal being reached soon while the S&P 500 recorded its best week since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.33%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.24%.
U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell meanwhile said that interest rates may not have to rise as much as expected to curb inflation, given current banking sector stresses.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Samantha Subin contributed to this report
Japan's core machinery orders fell in March
Japan's core machinery orders fell 3.9% in March compared to the previous month, falling further than expected.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the reading to rise by 0.7% month-on-month.
Compared to a year ago, machinery orders also fell 3.5%, against expectations for the print to rise by 1.4%
Japan's machinery orders rose 9.8% year-on-year in February.
— Jihye Lee
CNBC Pro: Tesla vs. BYD: Here's why one fund manager prefers the Buffett-backed automaker
In an era defined by the need to tackle climate change, electric vehicles (EVs) are seen as an increasingly important part of the solution.
For Philip Ripman, portfolio manager at Storebrand Asset Management, one global EV automaker stands out: China's BYD — not Elon Musk's Tesla.
As an investor, Ripman said that BYD's appeal goes beyond just manufacturing electric cars.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read why the fund manager is bullish on BYD here.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: These 4 stocks are on Goldman's 'conviction buy' list — and it gives one 115% upside
A look at Goldman Sachs' "conviction buy" stocks this year reveals some names with serious upside potential.
The Wall Street bank's list comprises its top buy-rated stocks that it expects to outperform.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about five of them here.
— Weizhen Tan
Debt celing negotiations to resume on Monday
Federal leaders are expected to continue with negotiations on the U.S. debt ceiling on Monday as the country approaches a potential default.
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., are scheduled to meet in person at the White House.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that "hard choices" will need to be made about which bills will go unpaid if the debt ceiling is not raised and reaffirmed her warning that the United States could default on its debt as early as June 1,
— Jesse Pound, Ashley Capoot
Powell says rates may not have to rise as much as expected
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that interest rates may not have to rise as much as previously thought in part due to stresses seen in the banking sector.
"The financial stability tools helped to calm conditions in the banking sector. Developments there, on the other hand, are contributing to tighter credit conditions and are likely to weigh on economic growth, hiring and inflation," he said as part of a panel on monetary policy.
"So as a result, our policy rate may not need to rise as much as it would have otherwise to achieve our goals," he added. "Of course, the extent of that is highly uncertain."
— Jeff Cox
Fed's Williams says 'era of very low' interest rates remains intact
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said the longer-term trend in interest rates is likely lower, despite the recent increases in an attempt to battle inflation.
In a largely academic discussion during a forum in Washington, D.C., Williams said the "natural" rate of interest remains to the downside as the prospects for economic output are muted. That's despite the pandemic-era surge in inflation and the increases in the interest rates to combat the higher prices.
"Importantly, there is no evidence that the era of very low natural rates of interest has ended," Williams said.
—Jeff Cox