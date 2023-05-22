Asia-Pacific markets mixed as U.S. debt ceiling talks set to resume

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday after the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima concluded and talks on the debt ceiling are slated to resume in the U.S.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 0.11% and the Topix traded close to the flatline following its outperformance last week. Investors will further digest Japan's machinery orders for March on Monday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was marginally lower, while South Korea's Kospi was fractionally higher. In contrast, the Kosdaq saw a loss of 0.34%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks to slightly fall, with futures at 19,410 compared to its close of 19,450.57. China's 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates for May are scheduled to be released later in the day.