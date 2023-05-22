Stock futures are up slightly as Wall Street watches for debt ceiling progress: Live updates

Stock futures are modestly higher Monday night as investors awaited updates on debt ceiling negotiations from the evening meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 22 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures each also gained 0.1%.

Biden told a pool of reporters that he's optimistic progress will be made on an agreement and they should be looking at closing tax loopholes to make sure the wealthy pay a fair share. McCarthy said he was looking forward to finding common ground, after saying earlier in the day that "decisions have to be made" at this meeting.

The meeting comes with just 10 days until June 1, which is the earliest date that the U.S. could default, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"Certainly, the debt ceiling's been weighing on investors," said Phillip Colmar, partner and global strategist at MRB Partners. "It's probably an 11th-hour deal, but if it is earlier than that, I think that would be encouraging."

The meeting follows a mixed session for Wall Street as investors followed the latest updates out of resumed debt ceiling negotiations. The Dow lost about 0.4%, while the S&P 500 finished little changed. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5%. The tech-heavy index touched its highest intraday level and highest close since August.

Investors will watch Tuesday for a batch of corporate quarterly earnings from retail stocks including Lowe's , BJ's Wholesale and Dick's Sporting Goods . On the economic front, they will follow morning data on the manufacturing and services sectors as well as new home sales.