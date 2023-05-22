European markets head for cautious open as U.S. debt ceiling talks are set to resume

European markets are heading for a mixed open Monday, with investors keeping an eye on tense debt ceiling talks in the United States.

Federal leaders are expected to continue with negotiations on the U.S. debt ceiling on Monday as the country approaches a potential default, with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy scheduled to meet at the White House.

On Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said "hard choices" will need to be made about which bills will go unpaid if the debt ceiling is not raised and reaffirmed her warning that the United States could default on its debt as early as June 1.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose overnight as stocks in Tokyo extended a rally, while U.S. stock futures retreated slightly on Sunday evening.